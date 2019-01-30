Married At First Sight: Luke Tells His Wife He Feels ‘Repulsed’ & ‘Dead Inside’ After They Kiss [Video]

Can’t be serious…

“Married At First Sight”: Luke Feels Repulsed By Kate

A shocking scene recently went down on the new season of “Married At First Sight” between a newly married couple. Luke and Kate who met for the very first time after walking down the aisle hit a rough patch during their Costa Rican honeymoon.

After Kate complained that her husband hadn’t kissed her since the wedding Luke admitted that he wasn’t attracted to her. Later he apparently went in for a kiss off camera but told her that it “repulsed him” and made him feel “dead inside.”

Despite that, poor Kate says she’s still willing to work things out with Luke who previously told the experts he usually dates mixed-race women. Pastor Calvin later threatens to kick him off the show for making such a “vile” comment to Kate.



What an a**hole!

Do YOU watch “Married At First Sight”; what would you do if you were in Kate’s shoes?