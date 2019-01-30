Spike Lee Shares How He Reacted To The Oscar Nominations For BlacKkKlansman [Video]

Spike Lee Shares What Went Down When He Heard The Good News

Spike Lee’s film BlacKkKlansman got nominated for a whopping 6 Oscar nominations, which includes nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Getting so many nominations for such a special film has to be a momentous occasion for any filmmaker, which was definitely the case for Spike. He stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about how he reacted when he found out about all of the nominations for the movie.