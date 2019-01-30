Lawyer Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Glitch Allowed Someone To Eavesdrop On Private Deposition

Lawyer Sues Apple Over FaceTime Glitch

We know you’ve heard about the insane Apple bug that allows iPhone users to listen in on and see the person they’ve FaceTimed before said person answers the call. It’s real…so real Apple is being sued by a lawyer who claims a private deposition was compromised due to the glitch.

Courthouse News reported this week:

“An attorney in Houston filed a lawsuit late Monday claiming he was conducting a deposition with a client when he encountered Apple’s latest bug that allowed others to access his iPhone’s microphone without him answering a FaceTime call.”

As already suspected , Larry D. Williams II reiterates in his lawsuit, “Essentially the product converts a person’s personal iPhone into a microphone that can be answered by an unknown third party to listen and record one’s most intimate conversation without consent.”

“Williams – represented by another Houston attorney, James Mattox III – alleges that not only was the bug intrusive, but Apple did not give any notice or warn the public about the problems associated with iOS update 12.1 and its ‘failure to withstand its normal and intended use,'” Courthouse News states.

An Apple spokesperson reportedly went on record to say Apple is “aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

Have y’all turned your FT off yet, or are y’all still playing?