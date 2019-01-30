The Breakfast Club: 76ers Owner And Friend To Meek Mill Keeps It A Stack About Shady Judge Genece Brinkley [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Michael Rubin On The Breakfast Club
Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin joined the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk about his come-up in business, his friendship with Meek Mill, his passion to help create criminal justice reform and Meek’s shady a$$ judge Genece Brinkley.
It’s good to have friends in high places.
