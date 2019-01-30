The Game Defends His Bozo Bars About Alleged Kimmy Cakes Tryst & Creepily Compares It To THIS

Somebody SWEARS they’re Zane…

The Game Defends Kim Kardashian Lyrics

The Game knows you think he’s a clout chasing clown for spewing those sexually explicit lyrics about Kim Kardashian’s alleged mouth skills—and he doesn’t care.

As previously reported the rapper caught flack from folks who couldn’t believe he rapped about Kanye’s wife “choking on his kids” despite being warned not to release the line.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n****, I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n****” rapped The Game in a leaked track. “I should apologize, ’cause ‘Ye my folks n****/This for all my Vice Lords and locs, n***.”

Now he’s defending himself from criticism and telling 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he’s FAR from a “clout chaser.”

Ya sure?

“What makes a clout chaser?” said Game. “I don’t get it—these new terms. How do you chase clout? How is somebody that sold 20 million records, that is well established and is iconic in his own right, legendary in music—how do you chase clout?!”

He also creepily compared Kim’s alleged bedroom behavior to his mother’s, which isn’t awkward at all.

“You got people that, you know, that watch movies that feel like, ‘This is too much’ or ‘This is disrespectful,” said The Game. “And then when people say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ Yeah, my momma’s a mother. How did I get here? I’m pretty sure my mom swallowed…let’s be real. Everybody listening, like yo, your momma didn’t get nasty? How did you get here?”

Ummmm, ew.

Truthfully Jayceon and his tattletale peen are tripping. He already told the world he had sex with THREE Kardashians—so why does he feel the need to remind us again?

How long before Kanye blows a gasket in Calabasas???