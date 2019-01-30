Kurving KimYe: Fellow Judges Ban John Legend’s Problematic Pals From “The Voice” Set

“The Voice” Judges Want John Legend To Keep KimYe Away From Set

Looks like Kanye West is persona non grata at “The Voice” headquarters… With Season 16 of the NBC show gearing up for premiere in a few weeks, RadarOnline is reporting that rookie coach John Legend has been banned from bringing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on the show.

Their source says Legend wanted for West to be an advisor for Team John but returning judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine weren’t happy when they heard his plans and let higher ups knows how they felt.

“Kanye has just caused too many problems in his personal life and endeavors lately and they just feel that it would be best if him and Kim stayed away from the show for John’s first season,” the insider revealed. “John has been bringing Chrissy to set and everyone gets along with the both of them just fine. He has a big head and he is definitely trying to win, but they are all in it to win it,” the source told Radar.

Do you believe it? We’re not so sure. Kardashians were all over the place when Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s daughters did Dancing With The Stars kid competition — but we could see things being a little different if the Wests were set to go on camera.