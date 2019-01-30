Cops Kill People: Stephon Clark’s Family Files A Wrongful Death Suit Against Sacramento Officers

Stephon Clark’s Family Files Federal Lawsuit

Stephon Clark was gunned down in his grandmother’s backyard by two Sacramento police officers who failed to identify themselves and failed to seek medical attention for him according to a new federal lawsuit filed by Stephon’s family.

According to CNN, the Clarks, like so many Black families across America, are looking for some level of accountability from police officers who wanton kill, dare we say murder, unarmed Black people.

The lawsuit not only alleges that the unidentified officers used excessive force when they fired 20 shots without a single warning, but also that Stephon was racially profiled. Of the twenty shots fired, seven of them hit Stephon, three of those in his back according to the Clark family’s forensic pathologist.

“When the facts are fully disclosed, we are confident that a jury will deliver justice that reflects how grossly the police land city officials failed Stephon, his family and the people of Sacramento,” Brian Panish an attorney for Clark’s children said in a statement.

What does the city have to say about this?

“Out of deference to the judicial process and because this is a matter of active litigation, we must respectfully decline to comment,” City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said in a statement.

Of course. SMH. We hope the Clark family can get some form of justice out of this murderous abuse of power.