Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Withdraws Life Support From Man Hospital Mistook For Her Brother

Woman Withdraws Life Support From Wrong Person

A Bronx, New York woman has filed a lawsuit claiming that a hospital allowed her to make a damning mistake in a case of mistaken identity.

CNN reports that Shirell Powell stood by her brother’s bedside for nearly two weeks until she was told he was brain dead after a narcotics overdose. She then sadly told doctors to take him off life support and he passed away shortly after.

The problem? The man was reportedly NOT her brother.

Powell is suing St. Barnabas Hospital for negligence and is seeking monetary relief for “severe emotional harm and injuries” as a result of the hospital mistakenly identifying the unconscious man as her brother.

Powell’s brother Frederick Williams is very much alive.

The man she thought was her brother was actually Freddy Clarence Williams who was wrapped in a neck brace and tubes. He died July 28, 2018, and so far no family and friends have come forward reports CNN.

Powell and her attorney claim that the hospital should’ve verified the man’s identity via his social security card.

Can you imagine accidentally pulling a stranger off life support?!