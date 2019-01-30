“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Is Lil Twist Plotting To Steal Egypt From Sam? [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Will Sam Lose Egypt to Lil Twist On Growing Up Hip Hop?
It’s hump day which means the new episode of GROWING UP HIP HOP is just a day away!
Here’s what you can expect from the episode:
Angela and Romeo’s double date backfires. Pepa’s relationship with Aundre takes a turn for the worst. Tee Tee throws a single’s party where an uninvited guest pops up with a vengeance. Sam and Lil Twist nearly come to blows over Egypt.
The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs at 9pm Thursday, January 31 on WeTV
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.