“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Is Lil Twist Plotting To Steal Egypt From Sam? [VIDEO]

Will Sam Lose Egypt to Lil Twist On Growing Up Hip Hop?

It’s hump day which means the new episode of GROWING UP HIP HOP is just a day away!

Here’s what you can expect from the episode:

Angela and Romeo’s double date backfires. Pepa’s relationship with Aundre takes a turn for the worst. Tee Tee throws a single’s party where an uninvited guest pops up with a vengeance. Sam and Lil Twist nearly come to blows over Egypt.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs at 9pm Thursday, January 31 on WeTV