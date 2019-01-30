New Jersey Barbershop Owner Arrested For Performing Illegal Laser Surgery 

North Jersey Barbershop owner Young Hwan Choi has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after authorities say he performed unlicensed laser surgery on a woman in a procedure that left her badly injured.

NJ.com reports,

Choi, who owns Shil La Barber Shop in Palisades Park, allegedly conducted botched laser treatment on the victim’s face in November 2017. Investigators found the 72-year-old was not a doctor and not licensed to provide the treatment, according to authorities. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office said the investigation was continuing and asked anyone else who possibly suffered from similar treatments to call Palisades Park police.

Mr. Choi’s botch surgery left scars on the victim’s face and chin. He was arrested Friday and is scheduled for a court appearance next Wednesday.