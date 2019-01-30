BossipSounds: Jae Himself Cruises On “DeLorean” Featuring Quincey White & Nkolo

New Music: Jae Himself – DeLorean featuring Quincey White & Nkolo

We at BOSSIP love to put folks on to new music from emerging artists on the scene. In this weeks #BossipSounds we have some dope riding music from Jae Himself. Jae’s new record “DeLorean” features Sway Calloway’s artist Quincey White.

Obviously, inspired by the 80’s blockbuster film “Back to the Future”, the lyrics take listeners back to what life was like growing up in Newark, NJ, and Los Angeles through the individual lenses of Jae Himself and Quincey White, respectively. Nkolo can be heard smoothly crooning on the hook.

Hit play and tell us what you think…