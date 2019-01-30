Not Enough: Kevin Hart Sends Well Wishes To Jussie Smollet And THIS Is Why He’s Still Getting Destroyed
View this post on Instagram
Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ….This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people….Choose love…I repeat…Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother
Kevin Hart Dragged For Message
The world was stunned to hear news reports of Jussie Smollett being attacked in Chicago. The attack featured homophobic and racist slurs directed at him from two unknown assailants who also yelled “MAGA country” at him. Th entertainment world has come out in support of Jussie.
One such celebrity was Kevin Hart who put the above message out in support of him. However, his message didn’t go over well because he’s spent the better part of 2019 going back and forth on apologizing for his jokes and tweets that are definitely anti-gay. Twitter has not forgotten and have lashed out at Hart’s message.
Some are defending him and saying he’s trying to do better but there are far more people who say that’s not enough. What do you think? Take a look at the massive dragging taking place. Damn, it’s almost as if him just apologizing at first would have made all this go away…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.