Stallion Skittish Ciara Saddles Up As Sand Sizzling Cover Star For VOGUE Arabia
@Ciara has landed her first-ever Vogue cover. In the accompanying interview, the Grammy-winning artist talks about fame, family and facing her fears. “Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless. Motherhood definitely gives you a new conscience.” Dazzling in the Dubai desert, the superstar singer appears on our February 2019 cover with two magnificent stallions belonging to UAE Royal HH Sheikha Fatima Rashed Al Maktoum. Don’t forget to pick up your copy when it hits shelves this week. Cover 1 of 2. #Ciara #VogueArabia النجمة سيارا @Ciara تُزين غلاف ڤوغ لأول مرة على الإطلاق. وفي حوارنا معها على صفحات عددنا الجديد، تتحدث المغنية الحائزة على جائزة غرامي الموسيقية عن شهرتها وعائلتها، كما توضح كيف تواجه مخاوفها. تقول: “كوني أماً لطفلين جعلني أشعر بمزيد من الثقة والإلهام والشجاعة. لا شك أن الأمومة تمنحكِ وعياً من نوع جديد“. وتتألق النجمة الشهيرة على غلاف عددنا لشهر فبراير 2019 بين المناظر الخلابة لصحراء دبي بجوار جوادين رائعين تملكهما سمو الشيخة الإماراتية فاطمة بنت راشد آل مكتوم. لا تنسي الحصول على نسختكِ من المجلة، والتي ستتوفر في منافذ البيع هذا الأسبوع. شاهدي هنا الغلاف الأول من بين غلافيّ العدد. #سيارا #ڤوغ_العربية Editor-in-Chief @mrarnaut | Photography @marianovivanco | Styling @katieellentrotter | Hair @cesar4styles | Makeup @nikimnray | Production @snapfourteen | Location @dubaibestlocations | Special thank you to @alk7aileh_almaktoum
Ciara Lands First Ever VOGUE Cover
Congratulations are in order for Ciara, who just landed her first VOGUE cover — for VOGUE Arabia’s February 2019 issue. Her feature story includes lots of quotes about her family and precious kiddos, like this one:
“Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless. Motherhood definitely gives you a new conscience.”
“Seeing my kids dancing to my music or hearing my husband saying he is proud of me makes me feel accomplished,” reveals @Ciara. Read our exclusive interview with the Grammy-winning singer in the February 2019 issue on stands soon. Cover 2 of 2. كشفت سيارا @Ciara قائلةً: إن رؤية أطفالي يرقصون على نغمات موسيقاي أو سماع زوجي يُخبرني بأنه يفخر بي أمرٌ يجعلني أشعر بأني حققت النجاح“. اقرئي حوارنا الحصري مع نجمة الغناء الفائزة بجائزة غرامي الموسيقية، على صفحات عدد فبراير 2019 الذي سيتوفر بمنافذ البيع قريباً. شاهدي هنا الغلاف الثاني من غلافيّ العدد. Editor-in-Chief @mrarnaut | Photography @marianovivanco | Styling @katieellentrotter | Hair @cesar4styles | Makeup @nikimnray | Production @snapfourteen | Location @dubaibestlocations | Special thank you to @alk7aileh_almaktoum
And this one:
“Seeing my kids dancing to my music or hearing my husband saying he is proud of me makes me feel accomplished,” reveals @Ciara.
Hit the flip more photos from the issue.
Did you know that prior to our cover shoot @ciara was afraid of horses? But nothing can stop the award winning singer, who is always ready to take the reins of her own destiny. Ciara was photographed in Dubai with the magnificent stallions belonging to UAE Royal HH Sheikha Fatima Rashed Al Maktoum. Don’t miss our February issue, soon on newsstands. هل تعلمون أن #سيارا كانت تخشى الأحصنة قبل جلسة تصوير غلاف مجلتنا؟ ولكن لا شيء يمكن أن يقف في طريق المغنية الحاصلة على عدة جوائز. تم التقاط صور سيارا في #دبي مع جوادين رائعين تملكهما الشيخة فاطمة بنت راشد آل مكتوم. احصلوا على نسختكم من عدد شهر فبراير فور صدوره في منافذ البيع قريباً. Editor-in-Chief @mrarnaut | Photography @marianovivanco | Styling @katieellentrotter | Hair @cesar4styles | Makeup @nikimnray | Production @snapfourteen | Location @dubaibestlocations | Special thank you to @alk7aileh_almaktoum #voguearabia #ciara
If you didn’t already know — Ciara suffers from a fear of horses can be traced back to a family vacation where a horseback-riding excursion on the beach went bad when Cici’s horse got out of control.
“It’s funny because growing up I loved horses, and I always admired their beauty. When my ride decided to take off and gallop in another direction, I saw my entire life flashing in front of my eyes,” the star recalls speaking to Vogue Arabia.
"I am an only child, so I always had a strong desire to have siblings, and that triggered my will to have more kids. They are an extension of my legacy and they keep me young," shares @Ciara in an exclusive interview. Don't forget to pick up the February 2019 issue of Vogue Arabia when it hits shelves to read the full cover story. #Ciara #VogueArabia “نشأت بدون أشقاء. وكان لدي رغبة شديدة في أن يكون لديّ إخوه. ذلك ما يدفعني لإنجاب المزيد من الأطفال. هم امتدادٌ لي، ويبقونني شابّة” هذا ما قالته #سيارا في مقابلتنا الحصريّة معها. احرصوا على اقتناء عدد شهر فبراير 2019 من ڤوغ العربيّة فور صدوره في الأسواق لتقرؤوا المقال كاملاً. Editor-in-Chief @mrarnaut | Photography @marianovivanco | Styling @katieellentrotter | Hair @cesar4styles | Makeup @nikimnray | Production @snapfourteen | Location @dubaibestlocations
These shots are so beautiful
Congratulations Ciara!
She looks amazing in these pictures.
One of our favorite parts about the interview had to be with Ciara explained how her parents settled on her name. It turns out the Harrises got the name from one of their favorite scents, a vanilla and musk-infused fragrance from Revlon entitled “Ciara”.
The perfume, which was introduced in 1973, is still sold today. Things would come full circle when in 2016, the singer was tapped as the brand’s newest brand ambassador, joining the ranks of fellow celebrity influencers Olivia Wilde and Halle Barry. Speaking to WWD about the partnership, the artist revealed, “my mom had been trying to figure out my name for a long time before I was born. Then my dad bought her the fragrance — the Ciara fragrance by Revlon — from the commissary at the military base. They were in Texas, he bought her the fragrance, and not only did he love this fragrance, but the name also really resonated with her and she ditched all the other names and Ciara became my name.”
Dope story right?!
