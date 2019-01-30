Stallion Skittish Ciara Saddles Up As Sand Sizzling Cover Star For VOGUE Arabia

Ciara Lands First Ever VOGUE Cover

Congratulations are in order for Ciara, who just landed her first VOGUE cover — for VOGUE Arabia’s February 2019 issue. Her feature story includes lots of quotes about her family and precious kiddos, like this one:

“Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless. Motherhood definitely gives you a new conscience.”

And this one:

“Seeing my kids dancing to my music or hearing my husband saying he is proud of me makes me feel accomplished,” reveals @Ciara.

Hit the flip more photos from the issue.