Lolo Jones Vs. Tamar Braxton Is The Reality Show Fight That Has Twitter Split Over Who They Hate More
- By Bossip Staff
Lolo vs. Tamar
Sometimes reality TV is so simple. All you have to do is put two people who get the people going together in a room and see what happens. Celebrity Big Brother did just that by putting Lolo Jones and Tamar Braxton in a house together. They started as besties but things quickly deteriorated with people speculating that Lolo smacked the shades off of Tamar’s face.
This has been explosive for Twitter as Lolo and Tamar are two people everyone loves to pick sides about. So who are they siding with this time?
Hit the flip and see for yourselves…
