Congratulations: Queen Naija & Clarence White Welcome Baby Boy!

Queen Naija In Concert - New York, NY

Queen Naija & Clarence White Welcome Their Beautiful Baby Boy

Congrats are in order! Queen Naija and boyfriend Clarence White welcomed their baby boy, Legend Lorenzo White. Taking to Instagram to post the good news, the “Medicine” singer and her longtime boyfriend posted pics of their new bundle of joy. Naija wrote posted with the caption, “Thank You God..”

 

Clarence also shared a photo of his son holding onto one of his fingers captioning, “Never let go..”

 

