BlackInkChi: Van Admitting To Side Chick Smashing Apprentice Evenita Before (Not) Marrying Jen Had EVERYONE Getting Clowned

Van Dirty Dogs Again

Van just can’t get right. The Black Ink crew dirty dog just can’t stay faithful. His infidelity reared its ugly head again when he had to confess that he was chopping down his apprentice Evenita. Not only that…he did so while Jenn was at her father’s funeral. Yo!

But even still she was going to take him back and have a quick wedding. Then Van had the nerve to back out! This is a dirty dog hall of fame moment.

This is so embarrassing. I almost feel bad for Ecoli, almost! Engine talking bout she getting a hotel. Girl just go home. You knew Van had a girl. Bye Ebenezer! #BlackInkCHI — shesosinful (@TayTay_884) January 31, 2019

Twitter came with the slander. Take a look…