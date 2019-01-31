Man Arrested & Charged Following Alleged Facebook Live Rape At Atlanta Nightclub

Man Charged Following Alleged Facebook Live Rape

An Atlanta man has been charged in a crime that was live-streamed on social media. Dominique Williams, 34, turned himself in Tuesday after Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit investigators secured a warrant against him for aggravated sodomy, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The arrest comes after a woman live streamed the incident on Jan. 20 while celebrating her birthday at Atlanta’s Club Opera nightclub. The woman told authorities she believes she was drugged and in the video she can be heard telling her assaulter “No, please stop” and “somebody help me.”

The assault prompted protests of the club and allegedly caused singer Zedd to cancel an upcoming appearance at the establishment.

@Zedd cancels upcoming concert at local club after reports of sexual assault at venue. #UpLateATL https://t.co/lZmudTo2fu — Erica-Denise (@EricaD11Alive) January 22, 2019

We hope this young lady who was trending on social media gets the justice she deserves!