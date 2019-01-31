What Polar Vortex? Sandal Rocking RihRih Flaunts Her Fenty Fineness During Billionaire Bae Date Night

Rihanna Spotted In New York

Rihanna apparently never gets cold. The Fenty Beauty was spotted strutting around New York this week in some warm weather attire that included a blazer (sans a bra) and camel colored sandals.

Rih was seen outside of Kappo Masa NYC on Wednesday after an apparent date night with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. SplashNews reports that they arrived separately and Jameel avoided the cameras by walking out the back.

They add that they had a 3-hour meal before heading back to her hotel for the night.

Temps in New York hit a low of 8 degrees Wednesday but RihRih was CLEARLY unbothered.

