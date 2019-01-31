The Budget Is STRONG: Desus & Mero Explain Their New Show’s 300 Employees On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ [Video]

We’re only a few weeks away from the premiere of Desus & Mero’s new show on Showtime, and it’s already clear the two Bronx boys have moved on up from their Vice days.

The two went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed how that Showtime money is treating them, complete with office items they don’t need and a staff of around THREE HUNDRED, according to Desus.

Watch them explain the madness in the clip below!