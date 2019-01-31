Black Ink Crew Chicago: Van Leaves Jen High And Dry At A Las Vegas Altar At The Last Minute [Video]

Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Van And Jen Don’t Get Married On Black Ink Crew Chicago

Things get SUPER awkward on the latest episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago when the whole 9 Mag staff gather in Las Vegas to bear witness to Van and Jen becoming husband and wife.

Thing is, Van and Jen don’t become husband and wife and it wasn’t pretty. Press play below to find out what happened.

