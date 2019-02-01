Kale Hive: The Gluten-Free Carters Send Twitter Into A Tofu Tizzy Over Once-In-A-Lifetime GreenPrint Contest
- By Bossip Staff
The Gluten-Free Carters Shatter Twitter (AGAIN)
Our favorite Carters blew up the internet A G A I N by offering fans the chance to win FREE CONCERT TIX FOR LIFE with one big, leafy catch: You have to go vegan. Yep, NO MEAT everrr as part of the mega couple’s #GreenprintProject contest that sparked hilarious chaos (and memes) across Black Twitter.
https://twitter.com/lamirbrice/status/1091070863103922177
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the Carters’ priceless offer (with a vegan twist) on the flip.
