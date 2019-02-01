Kale Hive: The Gluten-Free Carters Send Twitter Into A Tofu Tizzy Over Once-In-A-Lifetime GreenPrint Contest

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

The Gluten-Free Carters Shatter Twitter (AGAIN)

Our favorite Carters blew up the internet A G A I N by offering fans the chance to win FREE CONCERT TIX FOR LIFE with one big, leafy catch: You have to go vegan. Yep, NO MEAT everrr as part of the mega couple’s #GreenprintProject contest that sparked hilarious chaos (and memes) across Black Twitter.

https://twitter.com/lamirbrice/status/1091070863103922177

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the Carters’ priceless offer (with a vegan twist) on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.