Kale Hive: The Gluten-Free Carters Send Twitter Into A Tofu Tizzy Over Once-In-A-Lifetime GreenPrint Contest

Bey says go vegan for free tickets to her concerts for life? TUH pic.twitter.com/PdKn1BgO7p — Alexis J (@GetItLexxx) January 31, 2019

The Gluten-Free Carters Shatter Twitter (AGAIN)

Our favorite Carters blew up the internet A G A I N by offering fans the chance to win FREE CONCERT TIX FOR LIFE with one big, leafy catch: You have to go vegan. Yep, NO MEAT everrr as part of the mega couple’s #GreenprintProject contest that sparked hilarious chaos (and memes) across Black Twitter.

https://twitter.com/lamirbrice/status/1091070863103922177

