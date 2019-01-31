More Yum Yum Sauce, Please: Bow Wow And Kiyomi Rekindle Their Relationship

Bow Wow Is Back With His Ex-GF Kiyomi

It’s been a few months since Kiyomi told us that she and Shad Moss called it quits…but now they seem to be back together.

Bow Wow and Kiyomi were spotted out and about in Atlanta yesterday, enjoying Super Bowl freebies. The couples stopped by a designer pop up to grab a gift bag full of clothing. Both Shad and Kiyomi took photos with the owner of the shop, posting it to social media. This is a sign that things are probably going well again for the couple, who sought therapy when their relationship was on the fritz.

Previously, Kiyomi said she’s been concentrating on getting her music out to the world, and soaking up modeling opportunities. Seems pretty predictable that these two slid back, after cooling down for a bit. Are YOU here for it?