Say The Word: Mercedes-Benz Makes Magic With Ludacris In Super Bowl Ad [Video]

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl LIII Commercial

What would happen if the whole world listened to you like a Mercedes-Benz A-Class? Magic, that’s what.

Mercedes-Benz has released their Super Bowl LIII commercial starring Ludacris ahead of Sunday’s Big Game.

In it, a man makes drastic changes to the world around him; making it rain cash at the ATM and livening up a drab Opera performance by bringing in Luda.

You too can command your world with Mercedes-Benz’ new A-Class series with the simple voice command “Hey Mercedes …”

Must be very, very niiiiiice.

According to Ludacris being in Mercedes-Benz’ Super Bowl ad is a dream come true. We spoke with him last night at an exclusive premiere at Mercedes-Benz’ popup store at Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza.

Watch Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz ad below.

