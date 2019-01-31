Say The Word: Mercedes-Benz Makes Magic With Ludacris In Super Bowl Ad [Video]
Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl LIII Commercial
What would happen if the whole world listened to you like a Mercedes-Benz A-Class? Magic, that’s what.
Mercedes-Benz has released their Super Bowl LIII commercial starring Ludacris ahead of Sunday’s Big Game.
In it, a man makes drastic changes to the world around him; making it rain cash at the ATM and livening up a drab Opera performance by bringing in Luda.
You too can command your world with Mercedes-Benz’ new A-Class series with the simple voice command “Hey Mercedes …”
Must be very, very niiiiiice.
According to Ludacris being in Mercedes-Benz’ Super Bowl ad is a dream come true. We spoke with him last night at an exclusive premiere at Mercedes-Benz’ popup store at Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza.
Watch Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz ad below.
More Luda on the flip.
Luda also spoke to BOSSIP about teaming up with Mercedes-Benz and The Ron Clark Academy.
“It’s a very prestigious school with a lot of extroverts and a lot of creatives,” said Luda. “A lot of these kids they’re the future of entertainment.”
As previously reported he gave two especially excellent students tickets to Sunday’s Big Game. Following that the academy’s 5th-8th graders dropped an AMAZING video celebrating ATL.
In the video, the students visit historical landmarks and party with our Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
TOO CUTE!
