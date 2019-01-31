Swirling: Is Tyga Prepping To Play Step-Papi With IG Model Tammy Hembrow?

Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner’s Friend?

According to the Daily Mail, Tyga was spotted with Australian Instagram model, and Kardashian family friend Tammy Hembrow.

Tammy, a single mother of 2, was seen backstage cheering for Tyga at Rolling Loud Australia in Sydney on Sunday. According to witnesses, “Tammy spent all night backstage (or on the side of the stage) as if she was his girlfriend.” After Rolling Loud, she was spotted with Tyga for a second time, this time at a show in Brisbane.

“They traveled up to Brisbane separately and hooked up again later on,’ the insider claimed. ‘She’s basically doing his whole Australian tour with him.’

This is rumored romance is especially spicy since Tammy is a model for Khloe’s Good American company.

Hembrow is also cool with Kendall and Kylie, attending Kendall’s birthday bash. In August 2018, She was pictured being carried out of Kylie’s 21st birthday party in West Hollywood face-down on a stretcher, making headlines over it.

Are you shocked at all that Tyga is shacking up with Tammy? With the history of how fast these celebs move, their kids will be playing together in no time. Hit the flip to see more of his new fling and her adorable kiddies.