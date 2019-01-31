“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Did Fizz Really Say Tiffany Doesn’t Fit Into His Brand?!? [VIDEO]

The Pressure Is Real When Reporters Ask Fizz Why He Won’t Post Tiffany On IG

It’s Thursday! That means a new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is airing tonight and we’ve got an EXCLUSIVE clip!

The stars are put on blast when a surprise press conference digs up dirty laundry from their social media. In the clip , we see Fizz and Tiffany at a press conference where they answer questions about their relationship. The question of ‘why hasn’t Fizz posted any pictures of Tiffany on his social media’ comes up.

Later, the couples are ambushed by a wife swap! Jealousy wreaks havoc over the house when old flames, Lil’ Fizz and Nia, are reconnected.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “HASHTAG DRAMA” – Airs Thursday, January 31st at 10/9C

Shout out to our Deputy Editor Danielle Canada who makes a cameo in this episode at the press conference!