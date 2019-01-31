Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart Says His Daughter Is The Next Kevin Hart [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kevin Hart Explains Life While Having A Teenage Daughter
Kevin Hart just recently celebrated the first birthday of his youngest child, but beside having a baby, he’s got a whole new set of issues going on with his teenager.
The comedian and actor stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night to talk about his new film and while there, he talks about how he’s coping with having a teenage daughter. According to Hart, his daughter is the next Kevin Hart–find out why he thinks so by checking out the interview below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.