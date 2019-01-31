“Extreme Love” Exclusive: Meet The Polyamorous Man Looking To Add Another BBW To The Family [VIDEO]

“Extreme Love” Show Features Different Kinds Of Relationships

Your Friday night just got a lot more lit… WeTV’s spicy show “Extreme Love” introduces audiences with some pretty “non-traditional” relationships. ‘

Here’s the rundown on what you can expect from this week’s episode.

Sugar Baby trains daughter to get cash from men & spills secrets of her lavish lifestyle. A man who loves big beautiful women surprises his two girlfriends by moving in a third big beautiful woman. Wife learns her husband is asexual.

EXTREME LOVE – “SUGAR BABY & BIG BEAUTIFUL WOMEN LOVE TRIO” – Airs Friday, February 1st at 10/9C on WE TV