Priorities: Kenan & Kel Once Scalped Their Free Nickelodeon Super Bowl Tickets For Some Dinner At Chili’s [Video]

Kenan Recalls His Super Bowl Experience With Kel Mitchell

With the Super Bowl coming up, it’s fresh in everyone’s mind just how coveted ad expensive everything surrounding the big game is. From high-priced tickets to crazy Airbnb rates in Atlanta, people fly from all over the country just to witness the biggest game of the season–but back in their Nickelodeon days, Kenan Thompson and his partner-in-comedy Kel Mitchell weren’t so impressed.

Kenan stopped by The Tonight Show this week and told an absolutely hilarious story about him and Kel receiving free Super Bowl tickets from their employer at the time, Nickelodeon. Spoiler alert: they don’t end up making it to the game, because they’ve got some other priorities.