The Breakfast Club: Killer Mike Talks ‘Trigger Warning’, Interracial Marriage, And Argues With Envy Over Public Education [Video]

Killer Mike On The Breakfast Club

Killer Mike made his presence known on the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club. During his interview the talked about his new Netflix series Trigger Warning, he addressed his feelings on interracial marriage, and finally got into a very heated debate with DJ Envy about public vs private schools.

Good, intense, talk by two brothas who mean well. Press play below to watch the coversation.

What are your thoughts on these topics? Do you understand why some parents choose public schools over private and vice versa?