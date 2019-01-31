Two Lucky McDonald’s Employees Get Blessed By The 6 God—But Twitter Wants To Know How Much Did Drake Really Tip Them?

Chubbs: Two Happy Meals please. Drake: With extra toys 😃 McDonalds: Great, that’ll be $10,000. pic.twitter.com/6iK8IoYpXy — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) January 30, 2019

Did Drake Tip Two McDonald’s Employees 10K Each?

Rumor was Drake walked into an L.A. McDonald’s and was feeling “God’s Plan” generous. According to a fan by the name of AJ, who was there when Drizzy arrived, the 6 God tipped two employees 10K each. Only now, a CNN reporter claims that isn’t the case…

Just saw Drake in McDonald’s… crazy. — AJ 🌹 (@imajnoel) January 26, 2019

And he gave two female employees $10,000 each… in cash. — AJ 🌹 (@imajnoel) January 26, 2019

“I’ve just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to employees,” @Chloe_Melas tweeted. “He gave them $100 each.” Of course trolls wasted no time hopping into AJ’s mentions to drag him, but the frequent McDonald’s customer says he isn’t lying.

“& since y’all want to believe a certain individual (who wasn’t there) who apparently contacted a McDonald’s “PR team” (who also wasn’t there) – this didn’t happen inside,” he tweeted. “He came through the drive-thru first & only came inside (with his security guards) to use the bathroom.”

“One of the employees (who I know since I visit that particular location often) turned to me as he and his security guards walked in (after going through the drive-thru) and whispered what just happened as the other female employee started crying hysterically in the back,” AJ recalled, adding “Now stay out of my mentions.”

Who are you more inclined to believe—dude who was actually in the building…or others? Regardless of the amount, it was a nice gesture on Drake’s part. Chime in.