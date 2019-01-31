“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Lizzie Flips Out After Scott Fails To Attempt Impromptu Wedding Vows [VIDEO]

“Love After Lockup” Gets Dicey At The Altar

We’re just a day away from a new episode of “Love After Lockup” and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Lizzie confesses $800K hustle. Megan expects proposal from Michael, while his wife expects him home. Matt’s temper flares at job interview. Brittany reveals secret to Marcelino. Clint reveals shocking details about the night Tracie went on the run.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “THE $800K HUSTLE”– Airs Friday, February 1st at 9/8C on WE TV!