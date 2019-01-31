‘You’re The Help, My Love’ Mo’Nique Still Stands By Shady Whoopi Goldberg Comments

Mo’Nique Stands By Calling Whoopi Goldberg “The Help”

Mo’Nique still has no regrets about any of the comments she made in the wake of her past scandal.

If you can remember, Mo’Nique was the subject of criticism after she outed Netflix for low balling her on a comedy special. Her alleged “blackballing” by Oprah, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry was then brought up and tons of shade, explanations, and comments ensued.

One person in particular who commented on Mo’Nique was Whoopi Goldberg who told her to her face on “The View” that she could’ve “schooled her” before she was allegedly blackballed.

That comment apparently still doesn’t sit well with Mo because she recently told Vulture that Whoopi’s “the help” after three decades in the business.

“When you have a woman saying, ‘I could have schooled you,’ someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ When I look at this woman you say is our icon and our legend — she is.” She continued, “But, how many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced? Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you’re going to school me on? I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years.”

Mo’Nique recently stopped E News!’ The Daily Pop and stuck by her “the help” comments that she says weren’t shady. According to her while Whoopi’s “her sister” the comments still stand.

“When people think Whoopi Goldberg and I are in a bad place, we’re not. That’s my sister but when she makes a statement like, ‘I could’ve schooled you.’ Well what you were trying to school me on is how to work for free.”

LMAOOOOOOOO, calling someone “the help” is top tier shade Mo’Nique—but okay, sis.

Do YOU think Mo’Nique was shading Whoopi???