No Pedo-Scrubs: Chilli Says She’s BEEN Muted R. Kelly When He Married Aaliyah [Video]

Chilli Explains Why She Muted R. Kelly Years Ago

Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas is spitting FACTS in a recent interview with TMZ. When asked about R. Kelly, the TLC singer says he has been dead to her for decades. Chilli says since he married Aaliyah and his alleged sex tape dropped, she for sure knew he deserved JAIL. She also touches on the innocent children he violated, saying “when you’re young that frontal lobe is not there, it’s not developed. The person who is older than you should know better!”