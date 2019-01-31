Killer Mike Is The Latest Breakfast Club Guest To Make DJ Envy Look Like Boo Boo The Fool And Reactions Are Priceless

Killer Mike Drags DJ Envy

It’s always an adventure when Breakfast Club decides to host a debate. We’ve had epic moments from Soulja Boy and Lil Mo in the past few days and who can forget DJ Envy losing his cool at Desus and Mero. Well, a new guest popped up and had a spirited discussion. His name was Killer Mike and he and Envy had a debate over public vs. private schools.

Both made good points but, man, Killer Mike came for Envy’s neck a few times and the results were pure comedy. Hit the flip and see what happened and how Envy got clowned on Twitter.