Better And Stronger: Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap’s Baby Girl Flashes A Smile After Brain Surgery

Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Appears To Be Healthy After Emergency Brain Surgery

After undergoing emergency brain surgery, Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap‘s daughter seems to be doing great.

Just days ago, Alexis took to social media to ask for prayers over the 1-year-old after a serious scare. Reportedly, Alexis noticed something was wrong with Alaiya during a flight from Atlanta to New York when she began excessively vomiting. Skyy took the baby to the hospital where she was whisked into emergency surgery to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids.

During a recent “Love and Hip Hop” episode, Alexis disclosed that Alaiya received special therapy and treatments due to a brain bleed at birth. The micro-premature infant spent five months in NICU before being brought home after birth.

After Alaiya went through surgery, she seems to be smiling again. How precious.

After posting the update about Alaiya, hundred of comments poured in to show Alexis support during this trying time. We hope she continues to do great! Stay strong Lay-Lay.