Tamar Braxton Says Her Nigerian King Was Strictly Swirling Before Their Black Baeship

Tamar Braxton Says Her Boyfriend Used To Only Date White Women

Tamar Braxton’s boo apparently had a preference for women who looked strikingly different than her.

While continuing to be the highlight of “Celebrity Big Brother”, Tay Tay told her former almost fight partner Lo Lo Jones that her boo a.k.a. “T’Challa” had a preference for white women before they dated. Mind you, Tamar said something similar about her ex-husband and noted he “went for blondes” before her.

“I met T’Challa and now it’s a wrap again. But he didn’t date Black women, which is crazy,” said Tamar in a clip seen on MadameNoire. “He did not date Black women. It’s like, I’m attracted to men who don’t like Black women. Vince neither, remember that? Vince either. […] “All white girls or others.”

Tay also added that her bae, who hails from Nigeria, changed her mind about marriage.

“When me and Vince split up I thought I would never get married again. I didn’t want to go through that again. It was a lot. I just never thought…I’m really grateful about it.”

While we still haven’t seen Tamar’s Wakandan King, she recently talked about her King with Wendy Williams who noted that he has dreads and a “really nice body.” Tay also said her man’s more than a snack he’s a “lunchable” and a Harvard businessman who she wants to have babies with.

If you haven’t been watching Tamar on “Celebrity Big Brother” you’re seriously missing out, she was recently named fan favorite for her antics.

See more Tamar on CBB on the flip.