Where’s Safaree? Erica Mena Shows Receipts After Allegedly Abusive Ex Accuses Her Of Stealing
Cliff Dixon And Erica Mena Fight Over “Lost” Property
Erica Mena’s ex-bf Cliff Dixon says he’s owed property left behind in the house they shared last year, alleging that Mena stole it. But Erica Mena says…not so fast. And she has proof.
You may recall, Erica and Cliff stayed together in with a roommate in an Atlanta estate around October 2018 when they reportedly got into an explosive fight. Cops were called and both parties were charged over the incident. In a matter of months, Erica has moved out and on with life. Cliff, however, says Mena was holding on to his property, specifically a TV and rims.
In an IG story, Cliff wrote:
Since you got the police involved I tried to do sh*t the right way & pick up my TV & rims & you say they ain’t there. How ya’ll sposed to have so much money but ya’ll stealing from me. I’m the broke one tho. You sposed to be happy & moving on but steady reaching out to anybody who ain’t block your weak a**.
But is this a stretch??? Erica says Cliff is just being a scammer like he’s known for. Hit the flip for her response.
Erica Has responded with her own version of what happened to Cliff’s property. She posted receipts on her IG story from when she paid $1,500 to have his items packed nicely and put in storage for at least a month. She wrote over the screenshot of the storage receipt:
I spent $1,500 of my own money and it took 6 hours to properly pack up all of this individual’s belongings. This individual was arrested for domestic violence why would I want to keep anything? Ironically, this person is known for stealing a large amount of money from Kevin Durant and now wants to play victim of [theft]? Says his jewelry was robbed but has been seen wearing was apparently stolen from him? Wish him all the best but, please.
Yikes! Erica left one final message in her IG caption. “I have no need for revenge, once I get rid of you that is punishment enough.” Safe to say, Cliff should just leave her ALONE and buy a new tv.
