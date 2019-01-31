Where’s Safaree? Erica Mena Shows Receipts After Allegedly Abusive Ex Accuses Her Of Stealing

Cliff Dixon And Erica Mena Fight Over “Lost” Property

Erica Mena’s ex-bf Cliff Dixon says he’s owed property left behind in the house they shared last year, alleging that Mena stole it. But Erica Mena says…not so fast. And she has proof.

You may recall, Erica and Cliff stayed together in with a roommate in an Atlanta estate around October 2018 when they reportedly got into an explosive fight. Cops were called and both parties were charged over the incident. In a matter of months, Erica has moved out and on with life. Cliff, however, says Mena was holding on to his property, specifically a TV and rims.

In an IG story, Cliff wrote:

Since you got the police involved I tried to do sh*t the right way & pick up my TV & rims & you say they ain’t there. How ya’ll sposed to have so much money but ya’ll stealing from me. I’m the broke one tho. You sposed to be happy & moving on but steady reaching out to anybody who ain’t block your weak a**.

But is this a stretch??? Erica says Cliff is just being a scammer like he's known for.