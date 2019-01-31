Pubic Display Of Affection: Austin Police Pop Dingy Derelict For Power-Drilling Her Puddycat In Public

Woman Arrested For Maturbating Publicly Masturbates In Back Of Cop Car

If you’re horny, just do it, ride it, my pony. Those are the words of iconic American panty-purser Ginuwine, but its just a song, not life advice.

Unfortunately, people like 26-year-old Dovie Nickels might have a difficult time understanding that. According to NYPost, police in Austin, Texas arrested Nickels for indecent exposure, what was she indecently exposing? Allow us to tell you…

Police responded to a complaint from the JW Marriott Austin Hotel about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday about a woman across the street “holding a silver object” against her privates “with her legs straight up in the air, spread open,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The hotel employee added that he could hear the woman “making moaning noises”. When he approached her to tell her to stop, she went to a bar next door where she continued her masturbatory mission.

When police arrived at the bar where Nickels was double-clicking her mouse, she tried to play it off by putting her hands on the table, but officers noticed that she wasn’t wearing any pants.

Even after being arrested Nickels reportedly continued to masturbate in the back of the cop car.

At what point do you decide that getting a nut just isn’t worth it? SMH.