What In The El Chapo? Florida Sinkhole Turned Out To Be Underground Tunnel To A Bank 

The world is officially turning into a Sci-Fi movie by the day. FBI officials have just discovered that a sinkhole just north of Miami, Florida is actually an unfinished 150-foot-long tunnel to a bank across the street.

Here’s a look at the underground tunnel leading up to a Florida bank – discovered when police responded to a possible sinkhole. The FBI says it’s about 50 yards long and just 2-4 feet wide. The attempted bank burglary on @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/34i17BKYru — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) January 30, 2019

Agent Leverock told reporters that the tunnel was so narrow “a person would have to lie on his or her stomach to navigate it.” According to the FBI news release,

Inside or near the tunnel, investigators found a wagon that had likely been used to haul dirt, as well as a power generator and a winch, which can be used to haul heavy loads. “Everybody here is just shaking their heads,” Agent Leverock said. “They could’ve been going for the A.T.M., they could’ve been going for the vault.”

Police are still baffled and investigating the mysterious tunnel. No arrests have been made.