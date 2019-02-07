Meet The Ladies Of UMC’s “Beyond The Pole”

What did you think? You can download the UMC app or sign up for a free trial on the UMC.tv website.

Watch the clip below, then hit the flip to get the scoop on some of the leading ladies.

If you haven’t already heard of the Urban Movie Channel’s new show “Beyond The Pole” it’s not too late to catch up! The show, which follows the lives of current and retired exotic dancers in Atlanta is executive produced by Mark Stevens and Shante Paige.

MS. DIME

How old were you when you started dancing?

I was about 20/21 years old when I first started dancing.

What is the biggest lesson you learned as a dancer?

The biggest lesson I learned was nothing lasts forever. Club friendships, meeting men thinking they’ll love you, the money you make, all of it is temporary unless you have a strategy to make it permanent.

Did you have a plan in mind for when you wanted to stop?

Yeah, I had a plan. But I also had a plan to never dance. Needless to say, things don’t go as planned so you have to re-strategize with whatever circumstances come your way.

What’s been your worst experience?

My worst experiences came with all the fights I had. Whenever I got upset or felt disrespected, I would blank all the way out. I would fight girls left and right and didn’t care about the circumstances. I was banned from one club because I got into a fight with a girl. She lost and she didn’t like it. She came back to the club later that night with her boyfriend to try and fight me. While I was walking to my car, something told me to unlock my car door and get in. Once I grabbed my car door to open it, they jumped out and tried to sneak up on me. They had been parked right by my car. I always kept my gun right in arms reach because dudes would rob dancers all the time and I never wanted to be in a situation where I was robbed or raped. I grabbed my gun and started shooting at the dude which resulted in me getting banned from the club and almost going to jail. It was self defense so I was good, but the experience taught me that you always have to be aware of your surroundings (including the security guards). They’ll do anything for extra cash so if they’ve been paid to let a person get to you, they’ll let things happen to you as if they didn’t know.

What’s the difference being a dancer in Atlanta vs other cities?

I’m from Miami, so in Miami we worked way harder than Atlanta dancers. Miami clubs don’t have rules. They’ll let guys do anything to you if they got a check. It’s like the customer can do no wrong unless he physically hits a female. But they can slap your ass, record you, curse you out, and still don’t get put out. Miami girls don’t back down, so we’ll curse them back out. But you’ll have some managers that will suspend you or fire you depending on how important a customer is to the club. In Atlanta, they don’t tolerate that type of stupidity. One thing I loved about working at Blue Flame Lounge in Atlanta is that they didn’t tolerate a customer disrespecting their girls. They were always respectful of our privacy and they didn’t allow customers to record girls while they were on stage. If they were caught recording, they got put out. In Atlanta, customers had to pay you at lease twenty dollars to get naked on stage meaning you’re not looking at nothing for free. I preferred dancing in Atlanta when I got older because it was less work and more privacy.

What can you teach others beyond the pole?

I come from so many different backgrounds. There isn’t anything I think I couldn’t teach. My first rule would always be get paid, stack your money, and become your own boss. Make a plan. Don’t just say you’re going to do it. Actually do it. Stop procrastinating. Follow your own goals and dreams. I don’t care who’s doing it or who started it. If that’s what you want to do, add your own spin and make it your own. Don’t let dream killers kill your dreams. There’s enough money out here for everybody. College isn’t for everyone so don’t let someone talk you into going to college if that’s not your passion. Take up a trade and pursue your dreams. Why would you go to college to get a degree to work for someone or run another millionaire’s business when you can take up a trade and run your own business?

How has filming Beyond the Pole changed your perspective?