Jermaine Jackson Cries After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Premiere: ‘There Is No Truth To This Documentary’ [Video]

Jermaine Jackson wants no parts of the ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and details the explosive sexual assault allegations against his brother Michael Jackson. On Wednesday, Jermaine appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend his late brother and speak on behalf of the entire Jackson clan, saying:

“I’m a thousand percent sure because Michael was tried by a jury and he was acquitted on all of this because there was no real evidence. There was nothing there. I will say this, our family are tired, very tired. Let this man rest. He did a lot for the world, let him rest. I will say this, there is no truth to this documentary.”

He added:

“We are living in a time when people can say anything and then it’s taken as truth… they would rather believe a documentary than what was said under oath. We are still mourning… just leave us alone, leave him alone. Let him rest, please, let him rest. He deserves to rest.”

The controversial four-hour exposé will premiere on HBO this spring. Will you be watching?