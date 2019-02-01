Y’all Won…Again: Cardi B DENIED That She Is Getting Back With Offset And RE-BROKE Twitter

Cardi B Denies Reconciliation Rumors

Yesterday we reported that, um, TMZ reported that Cardi B and Offset were back together and she had moved back in with him in Atlanta. Cardi quickly posted and deleted a response that TMZ was lying and she hadn’t been back in Atlanta since Christmas. Whoops.

However, yesterday while leaving the courtroom in New York she confirmed that the two were “working things out.”

This all has sent the internet into yet another spiral of arguing, clowning and chaos.

So you know what we had to do…take a look at the fights over all of this.