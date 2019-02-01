Vic Mensa’s Nonprofit Foundation Is Helping The Homeless In Chicago During Record Low Temperatures

Vic Mensa Is Lending A Hand To The Homeless In Chicago

Vic Mensa is making sure the homeless are safe in his hometown of Chicago.

While the entire Midwest is experiencing a ruthless polar vortex this week, many cities are experiencing historically low temperatures. According to news reports, Chicago broke its city record of -26 degrees Fahrenheit.

With news reports rolling in of many homeless individuals losing their lives due to the frigid weather, Vic Mensa stepped up to the plate to take action.

Posting on his Instagram, he announced his “SaveMoneySaveLife” foundation is working to help those in need in wake of the record-breaking cold. Teaming up with Healthy Hood Chicago in order to help amplify their collective charitable efforts, the non-profit is seeking donations of all varieties to aid the homeless include sleeping bags, blankets, pillows and food.

“As the temperature drops to beneath thirty degrees in the next two days, people will die,” he added, explaining the foundation is looking to feed at least 50 locals with three meals a day “while the weather is at its worst.”