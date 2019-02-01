YesJulz Tried To Apologize For Her Racist Raps And Got Re-Dragged Back To Her Cave Of Dried Mayo
- By Bossip Staff
YesJulz Apologizes
Corny Colonizer in Couture YesJulz dropped a freestyle last week that sounded like she was reading the phone book backwards. Of course, the freestyle sounded like unseasoned urinal cakes but it also contained some racist a$$ bars about black people killing each other. Because why not, right?
Well, she’s seen the outrage and wanted to clear up her name with a long a$$ explanation for her actions.
Twitter responded with a collective “TL:DR you still trash and it was gloriously hilarious.”
Peep the dragging that ensued and the comedy that erupted.
