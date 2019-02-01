YesJulz Tried To Apologize For Her Racist Raps And Got Re-Dragged Back To Her Cave Of Dried Mayo

YesJulz Apologizes

Corny Colonizer in Couture YesJulz dropped a freestyle last week that sounded like she was reading the phone book backwards. Of course, the freestyle sounded like unseasoned urinal cakes but it also contained some racist a$$ bars about black people killing each other. Because why not, right?

Well, she’s seen the outrage and wanted to clear up her name with a long a$$ explanation for her actions.

I feel I owe this to a number of people. I am sorry for my carelessness. pic.twitter.com/dx5ECjEpi1 — Julz (@YesJulz) January 31, 2019

Twitter responded with a collective “TL:DR you still trash and it was gloriously hilarious.”

Peep the dragging that ensued and the comedy that erupted.