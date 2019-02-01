Booker2020 Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

Hate it or love it?!

Cory Booker Announces Presidential Run

It’s official! After months of speculation, Cory Booker’s announced that he’s running for President. The Senator made the official announcement today, February 1, and broke the news first to “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.”

According to Cory, he’s ready to implement change.

“Publicly, I wanted to come on this show, Tom, cause of what you mean to so many people in this country. I want everybody to know that I am running for president of the United States of America and just really excited to do so. We live in a nation where people are beginning to lose faith in what we can do together. Folks are feeling left out, folks are feeling left behind, and I think too many people are beginning to think that the things that are tearing us apart are stronger than the things holding us together. I’m running for president to change that, to reignite our sense of what’s possible and reignite the moral imagination of what we can become together. I believe in this nation. As difficult as our past has been we’ve always overcome. We got a better future ahead of us if we come together, work together, stand together, and I believe America and the days ahead we will rise.”

Senator Booker also tweeted his official announcement.

I’m running for president. Join me on this journey. https://t.co/fEDqOVIfwh pic.twitter.com/h1FTPUYRzo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

This comes after Senator Kamala Harris announced she’s running for Commander In Chief on Martin Luther King Day. Also vying for the Democratic nomination are Julián Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator from New York; Tulsi Gabbard, Rep. from Hawaii’s 2nd District; and John Delaney, former representative from Maryland’s 6th District.

Are you ready to vote for Cory Booker in 2020?