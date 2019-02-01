In Fed TF Up White Folks News: Ellen Page Goes IN On Trump And Mike Pence For Anti-LGBT Policy On Colbert Show [Video]

Ellen Page Goes Off On Trump-Pence On Colbert Show

Ellen Page, like many in the LGBTQ community are fed TF up and are speaking out forcefully and unapologetically about the issue of bigotry and violence against them.

Last night the actress and TV host appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and let the choppa sing on Donnie Trump and his Vice D!ckhead Mike Pence for their blatant disdain for queer folk.

Simple as that.