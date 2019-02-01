21 Savage, Lil Baby, Migos, Ludacris, Ciara And More Hit The Stage For The 2019 EA Sports Bowl

Russell Wilson Ciara 2019 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest/ EA Sports Bowl

Source: Getty Images / Getty

EA Sports Bowl Offers Up Atlanta’s Best Talent

Russell Wilson was by his wife Ciara’s side as she hit the carpet for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest (aka the EA Sports Bowl), where she would later perform.

Antonio Brown, Lil Yachty 2019 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest/ EA Sports Bowl

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Wilson was in good company at the event, where football stars like Odell Beckham, Travis Kelce, Antonio Brown and Jarvis Landry lounged and played EA Sports games backstage and enjoyed performances from Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Jon and Ludacris on the big stage.

