BP BFFs: Danai Gurira Explains Her Pre-Black Panther Connections To Sterling K. Brown & Lupita Nyong’o [Video]

Danai Gurira Talks Her Real-Life Black Panther BFFs

It’s no secret that the cast of Black Panther is extremely close–but it might come as a surprise that some of the cast members were close even before working with one another on the film.

Danai Gurira stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday and shared her real-life connections to her Black Panther co-stars, like being almost-roommates with Sterling K. Brown in grad school and working with Lupita Nyong’o in a Broadway play without either realizing they were cast for the movie.