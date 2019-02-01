Queen Of The Undead: Nicki Minaj Gets Ominous In Video For “Hard White” [Video]

Nicki Minaj – Hard White

Nicki Minaj has released her video for “Hard White,” and the vibe is ghostly bad bish! Hard White is the fourth official single off Minaj’s album Queen. The song is favorite for fans who adorn lyrics. In it, Nicki alludes to several kinds of beef she’s been in over the last year. In the video she rocks an array of crowns and takes her thrown in what looks like the land of the undead.

Meanwhile, Minaj will soon set out on the European leg of her Queen world tour, with Juice WRLD. Press play and tell us if you’re feeling it.