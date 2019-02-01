Spotted: NeNe Leakes, Cam Newton & Other Celebs Attend The 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET / Getty

20th Super Bowl Celebration Of Gospel

A gaggle of celebs had some Godly fun yesterday at the taping of the 20th Super Bowl Celebration of Gospel.

Numerous celebrities flocked to Atlanta Symphony Hall for the celebration including Tamia and Grant Hill…

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Kiana Dancie…

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Rashan Ali…

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

and Kirk Franklin who brought along his beautiful wife.

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

NeNe Leakes and Cam Newton were presenters for the evening…

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Rick Diamond/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Rick Diamond/Getty Images For BET / Getty

 

and Tasha Cobbs, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne and Lecrae hit the stage.

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Rick Diamond/Stringer / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Rick Diamond/Stringer / Getty

 

 

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” will air Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET.

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

More photos on the flip.

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

Celebration Of Gospel

Source: Marcus Hill/Getty Images For BET / Getty

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Multi, News, Seen on the Scene

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.