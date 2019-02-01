Spotted: NeNe Leakes, Cam Newton & Other Celebs Attend The 20th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

20th Super Bowl Celebration Of Gospel

A gaggle of celebs had some Godly fun yesterday at the taping of the 20th Super Bowl Celebration of Gospel.

Numerous celebrities flocked to Atlanta Symphony Hall for the celebration including Tamia and Grant Hill…

Kiana Dancie…

Rashan Ali…

and Kirk Franklin who brought along his beautiful wife.

NeNe Leakes and Cam Newton were presenters for the evening…

and Tasha Cobbs, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne and Lecrae hit the stage.

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” will air Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET.

More photos on the flip.